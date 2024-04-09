WD-40 Co (WDFC) Posts Mixed Q2 Results: Revenue Up, EPS Misses Estimates

WD-40 Co (WDFC) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $139.1 million, up 7% from the prior year quarter, below analyst expectations of $149.548 million.
  • Net Income: $15.5 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year quarter, missing the estimated $19.7 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.14, down from $1.21 in the prior year quarter, not meeting the estimated $1.455.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 52.4% from 50.8% in the prior year quarter.
  • Dividend: Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 23,000 shares at a total cost of $5.3 million under the $50.0 million plan.
Article's Main Image

On April 9, 2024, WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended February 29, 2024. The company, known for its lubricants and cleaning products, saw a 7% increase in net sales compared to the same quarter of the previous year, reaching $139.1 million. However, this figure fell short of analyst revenue estimates of $149.548 million. Net income for the quarter was reported at $15.5 million, a 6% decrease from the prior year, and below the estimated $19.7 million. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed expectations, coming in at $1.14, compared to the estimated $1.455.

WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) is a global company that manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products, with a product range that includes the iconic WD-40 aerosol spray, degreasers, rust removers, and a variety of maintenance and cleaning products. The company operates through three geographical segments: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EIMEA), and Asia-Pacific, with the Americas segment accounting for nearly half of the company's revenue.

The company's gross margin improved to 52.4% in the second quarter, up from 50.8% in the prior year fiscal quarter. This financial achievement is particularly important for a company in the chemicals industry, where margins are critical to profitability. WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, illustrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) faced increased expenses, with selling, general, and administrative expenses up 19% to $45.0 million, and advertising and sales promotion expenses rising 12% to $6.7 million. Despite these challenges, the company is confident in its long-term targets and has increased its fiscal year 2024 net income and diluted earnings per share guidance.

1777796536797917184.png

According to Steve Brass, WD-40 Company’s president and CEO, the company has made significant progress and is focusing on its core maintenance products, which represent 94% of total net sales. The decision to pursue a sale of the U.S. and U.K. Homecare and Cleaning Products portfolio is aimed at concentrating on higher-margin products and creating space for future innovation.

WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial) has also updated its fiscal year 2024 guidance, expecting net sales growth between 6 and 12 percent, with net sales anticipated to be between $570 million and $600 million on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. The company is narrowing its gross margin range and increasing its net income and diluted earnings per share guidance based on its year-to-date performance.

For a more detailed analysis and further information on WD-40 Co (WDFC, Financial)'s financials, including balance sheets and cash flow statements, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing. The company is poised to continue its strategic focus on maintenance products, aiming for sustainable, profitable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WD-40 Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.