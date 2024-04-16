Nasdaq Short Interest Climbs 1.2% in Late March

On April 9, the Nasdaq reported an increase of 1.2% in its short interest during the latter half of March. This uptick was observed as the total shares shorted on the exchange escalated to approximately 13.183 billion from 13.022 billion, recorded on March 15.

Short selling involves investors borrowing shares to sell on the market with the expectation that the share price will decrease. This strategy allows them to repurchase the shares at a lower price, return them to the lender, and retain the profit margin.

This financial maneuver is not solely for speculative purposes but can also serve as a protective strategy against market volatility.

