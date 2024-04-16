Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (IAS, Financial), a global leader in digital ad verification, recently saw a significant insider sell by its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tania Secor. According to the SEC Filing dated April 8, 2024, the insider sold 17,999 shares of the company. Over the past year, Tania Secor has sold a total of 92,166 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp, with a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp were trading at $10.05, valuing the company at $1.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 252.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 19.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be undervalued when considering the GuruFocus Value. With a share price of $10.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $15.48, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.65, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp specializes in providing solutions that offer advertisers online media quality and performance analytics. The company's technology ensures that digital ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, enhancing the value of online advertising. The insider's recent sell-off may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movements. However, it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's valuation and market performance when interpreting insider transactions.

