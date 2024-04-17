Asian stocks saw a general uptrend following a recovery in US equities and a rise in bonds as investors awaited crucial inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's forthcoming decisions.

Future trading indicated a positive outlook for Hong Kong and Australia, though Japan experienced a slight dip. This comes amidst a quieter trading atmosphere due to a holiday in Singapore. The S&P 500 managed to recover from an initial drop to close slightly higher. Meanwhile, Treasury yields saw a decrease after reaching peak levels for the year.

With no significant economic reports due, market participants are gearing up for the release of the consumer price index on Wednesday. This anticipation comes as market expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts adjust in response to persistent economic strength and official statements suggesting a cautious approach to easing.

"The economy's resilience is leading to second thoughts about a June policy shift," noted Marta Norton from Morningstar Wealth, highlighting the possibility of a delayed pivot if inflation data exceeds expectations.

Despite a challenging trading session, the S&P 500 climbed, buoyed by significant gains in Tesla Inc. Conversely, Nvidia Corp faced a downturn as Intel Corp announced its latest artificial intelligence chip. The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes fell, while oil prices dropped amid Middle Eastern diplomatic developments. Gold, on the other hand, reached a new high.

Central banks in New Zealand and Thailand are poised to maintain current interest rates in their upcoming meetings.

"The CPI data is pivotal," stated Andrew Brenner from NatAlliance Securities, emphasizing the ongoing challenge inflation poses to the Fed's strategy. He reflected on market sentiment, suggesting that the outcome most detrimental to the majority's position often prevails.

Speculation suggests the Fed may cut rates by approximately 65 basis points by year-end, less than previously forecasted. Atlanta's Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed openness to adjusting his expectations based on economic shifts, while Mohamed El-Erian from Queens’ College anticipates a need for higher inflation forecasts due to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Despite potential volatility in bond yields, UBS's Solita Marcelli sees a favorable risk-reward scenario for quality bonds, advocating for investments in government and investment-grade corporate debt with a focus on sustainable options.

Corporate news included Boeing Co's stock dip following a safety investigation report, Pfizer Inc's advancements towards broader US approval for its RSV vaccine, and Cisco Systems Inc's positive reassessment by Morgan Stanley. Additionally, Google and Best Buy Co are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance their offerings, while an Enel SpA hydro-power plant in Italy experienced a tragic explosion.

Upcoming events include rate decisions, CPI data releases, and several Federal Reserve officials' speeches, alongside earnings reports from major banks.

Market movements saw a mix of gains and declines across stocks, currencies, and commodities, with particular attention on futures and the performance of major indices.

This coverage is a result of collaborative efforts and automated technology provided by Bloomberg.