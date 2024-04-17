Global Venture Capital Investment Drops by 30% Amid Economic Uncertainty

57 minutes ago
Worldwide venture capital investment has seen a significant decrease of 30% in the first quarter, as investors exercise caution due to economic instability and a lackluster initial public offering (IPO) market.

The decline was led by a notable 40% reduction in China, contributing to the global downturn, while the United States experienced a 29% fall, data from Preqin indicates. The total funding for startups globally decreased to $57.8 billion in the initial three months of the year.

This downturn reflects investors' growing concerns over slowing economic growth and rising inflation, which are adversely affecting emerging businesses. Last year, global venture capital investment hit its lowest point since 2017, despite the surge in interest in new technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In China, despite the overall decline in venture capital, investments in AI startups nearly doubled to $4.2 billion in the first quarter. However, the total venture capital in the country dropped to $11.8 billion, the lowest since the first quarter of 2020, as per Preqin's findings.

Two significant investments were made in burgeoning startups Moonshot AI and MiniMax, each valued at billions of dollars, among the 19 largest deals in China during the quarter. The Chinese government has prioritized research in advanced technology areas such as AI, aiming to lessen dependence on Western technology due to its potential military and commercial uses.

Following the lead of Silicon Valley giants like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial), Chinese tech behemoths including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial) and Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY, Financial) are not only developing their large language models but also investing in startups like Baichuan and Zhipu to bolster their AI capabilities.

According to Shawn Xiong, a senior analyst at Moody's Ratings, China is leveraging artificial intelligence to navigate through economic challenges like slowing productivity growth and a shrinking workforce. However, he notes that the implementation of such technologies requires substantial investment and carries execution risks for companies involved.

