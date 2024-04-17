Asian Markets Cautious Amid Yen Watch and Upcoming U.S. Inflation Data

Asian equities displayed a restrained performance as market participants monitored the potential for Japanese government intervention to halt the yen's depreciation, while also awaiting crucial U.S. inflation figures set for release later today, which could indicate future interest rate trends.

The MSCI index tracking shares in the Asia-Pacific region excluding Japan noted a slight increase of 0.2%, building on the modest gains seen in U.S. markets the prior session. This month, the index has maintained a 0.2% uptick.

Interest rates reflected through the yield on 10-year Treasury notes stood at 4.3636%, closely mirroring its previous close in the U.S. at 4.366%. Meanwhile, the yield on two-year notes, which is sensitive to expectations for the Federal Reserve's fund rates, registered at 4.7426%, slightly below its last U.S. close of 4.747%.

In early trading, Australian stocks saw a 0.3% rise, contrasting with Japan's Nikkei index, which declined by 0.41%. The downward movement in the yen is contributing to the Nikkei's ambition to revisit the 40,000-point mark. Nonetheless, a further drop in the yen might trigger intervention from Japanese authorities, particularly if it surpasses 152 against the dollar.

Analysts are on alert for possible currency market interventions by Japan's Ministry of Finance (MoF), especially if today's U.S. inflation report strengthens the dollar against the yen, potentially prompting the Japanese government to start purchasing yen to support its value.

In trading against the yen, the dollar saw a marginal decrease of 0.01%, reaching 151.76, inching closer to its annual peak of 151.97 set on March 27. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index experienced a 0.7% increase, and China's CSI300 index of leading shares remained steady.

The Euro held its ground at $1.0856, reflecting a 0.64% gain over the month, while the dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of major counterparts, was down at 104.1.

Investor focus is sharply on the upcoming U.S. consumer price index data, anticipated to reveal an inflation increase to 3.4% year-on-year from February's 3.2%. This data is pivotal for gauging the Federal Reserve's next steps regarding interest rates.

Market speculation now includes the possibility of a U.S. rate reduction as soon as June, hinging on the forthcoming inflation data. According to CBA economists, the Fed funds futures market is leaning towards a 60% likelihood of a cut in June. A core CPI reading above 0.3% for the month could weaken the case for an early rate cut, potentially boosting U.S. yields and the dollar significantly.

On the U.S. front, the Dow Jones index slightly fell by 0.02%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw gains of 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. In commodities, U.S. crude oil experienced a minor increase to $85.31 a barrel, with Brent crude remaining unchanged at $89.42 per barrel. Gold prices saw a slight uptick, with spot gold trading at $2,352.93 per ounce.

