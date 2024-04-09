Q3 2024 Aehr Test Systems Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 09, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Aehr Test Systems third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now turn the conference over to your host, Jim Byers of MKR Investor Relations. You may begin.



Jim Byers - MKR Group, Inc. - Moderator



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to Aehr Test Systems third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are Aehr Test Systems' President and Chief Executive Officer, Gayn Erickson, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Siu. Before I turn the call over to Jane and Chris, I'd like to cover a few quick items this afternoon right after the market closed, Aehr Test issued a press release announcing its fiscal 2024 third quarter financial results. That release is available on the Company's website at