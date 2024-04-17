Glaukos Corp CFO Alex Thurman Sells Company Shares

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Alex Thurman of Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) has sold 1,634 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $99.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $163,287.94.

Glaukos Corp is a medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. The company's main products include micro-scale devices for patients with glaucoma.

Over the past year, Alex Thurman has sold a total of 5,877 shares of Glaukos Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Glaukos Corp shows a pattern of 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $99.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.011 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.64, with a GF Value of $60.94, indicating that Glaukos Corp is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.