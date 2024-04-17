Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner, has executed a significant stock sale of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial) shares on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The insider sold a total of 569,010 shares of the company. T-Mobile US Inc is a major player in the telecommunications industry, providing wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company is known for its nationwide 4G LTE network and is a leading provider of wireless services. Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a cumulative total of 12,389,484 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at T-Mobile US Inc, with a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the sale, T-Mobile US Inc shares were trading at $161.09, giving the company a market capitalization of $191.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.23, which is above the industry median of 16.65 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GF Value, with a share price of $161.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $144.28, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of a company's future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

