TSMC (TSM) Sees Impressive 16.5% Revenue Growth in Q1, Surpassing Expectations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Taiwan's leading semiconductor manufacturer, TSMC, announced a significant 16.5% increase in revenue for the first quarter, surpassing market forecasts and reaching the upper limit of its own projections. This growth is largely fueled by the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As the foremost contract chipmaker globally, TSMC serves high-profile clients such as Apple (AAPL, Financial) and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), capitalizing on the AI boom. This surge has enabled TSMC to overcome the decline in demand following the pandemic, propelling its stock to unprecedented heights.

The company disclosed that its revenue for the initial three months reached T$592.64 billion ($18.54 billion), an increase from $16.72 billion in the same period last year. This performance is at the higher spectrum of TSMC's earlier revenue forecast, which estimated figures between $18 billion and $18.8 billion.

Analysts' expectations were exceeded as well, with a consensus estimate of T$581.45 billion according to an LSEG SmartEstimate, which prioritizes the predictions of top analysts. Despite the typical slowdown experienced by Taiwanese tech companies in the first half due to the post-holiday season lull in Western markets, the demand spurred by AI advancements has kept TSMC's momentum going.

For March alone, TSMC reported a remarkable 34.3% year-on-year increase in revenue to T$195.21 billion, also noting a 7.5% rise from the previous month. Despite its status as Asia's most valuable publicly traded company with a market cap of $662 billion, TSMC has withheld specific details or future projections in its recent revenue announcement.

The company is poised to unveil its first-quarter earnings on April 18, at which point it will provide an updated forecast for the upcoming quarter and the rest of the year. Analysts are anticipating a 4% increase in TSMC's first-quarter net profit, according to another LSEG SmartEstimate.

Before the announcement, TSMC's shares in Taipei saw a slight decrease of 0.5%, while the broader market dipped by 0.2%. However, TSMC's shares have experienced a remarkable 37% surge this year, outperforming the broader market's 16% increase.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.