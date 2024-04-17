Derivative Income ETFs May Be Smoothing Out US Stock Market Volatility

Recent trends suggest that the volatility in the U.S. stock market may be getting tempered by the growing popularity of funds that focus on selling options to generate income. These derivative income ETFs have witnessed a significant increase in assets, doubling from $33 billion at the end of 2022 to approximately $71 billion, as per Morningstar's latest figures.

Experts in the field argue that the strategies employed by these funds, alongside other options-selling methods, have played a role in dampening the fluctuations in the stock market. This comes as the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the "fear gauge," saw a drop to its lowest level in two months by the end of March. This decline was bolstered by robust earnings reports and the anticipation of interest rate cuts within the year, propelling stocks to ascend.

Despite the S&P 500 nearing all-time highs, it experienced two consecutive days of 1% movements last week, marking the first occurrence of such volatility in roughly two months. Among the various elements contributing to the containment of market volatility, the activities of funds that sell volatility stand out as a significant moderating influence, according to Alex Kosoglyadov, a senior equity derivatives manager.

The strategies for selling options vary widely, encompassing the sale of calls, puts, or a combination thereof, sometimes paired with equity holdings. These diverse tactics collectively help to stabilize market movements, despite the challenge in pinpointing their exact daily impact.

For instance, some ETFs generate revenue by selling call options at strike prices significantly above the market's current level, against their stock positions. Market makers, such as large financial institutions, often balance the bullish contracts by selling stock index futures. This dynamic supports the stock market as ETFs repurchase the call options they sold, prompting market makers to buy index futures to close their positions.

Kris Sidial, a chief investment officer specializing in volatility arbitrage, credits these strategies for the sustained low levels of volatility observed in recent years. He notes that any rise in volatility is quickly met with a substantial influx of index volatility supply.

While these options-selling strategies help mitigate market movements, they are unlikely to prevent a market downturn if the overall outlook for stocks shifts significantly, as per UBS equity derivatives strategist Maxwell Grinacoff. He views these strategies as an additional factor contributing to the low volatility environment.

One upcoming event that could test these dynamics is the release of the U.S. consumer price data for March. An unexpectedly high inflation reading could stoke inflation fears, challenging the rationale for interest rate cuts that have fueled the bull market, lifting the S&P 500 significantly from its October lows.

The history of short volatility trades on Wall Street has been mixed, with notable incidents like the 2018 "Volmageddon" that saw the collapse of a volatility-tracking note, wiping out nearly $2 billion in investor assets. However, today's options-selling funds are structured differently, potentially reducing systemic risk compared to past instances. Yet, concerns remain about the potential market impact if these strategies were abruptly reversed.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
