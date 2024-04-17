TD Synnex Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Dividend Profile of TD Synnex Corp

TD Synnex Corp (SNX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2024-04-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into TD Synnex Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does TD Synnex Corp Do?

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

A Glimpse at TD Synnex Corp's Dividend History

TD Synnex Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down TD Synnex Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, TD Synnex Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.24% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.38%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, TD Synnex Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 51.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 0.10% per year. Based on TD Synnex Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of TD Synnex Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.25%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-02-29, TD Synnex Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.13.

TD Synnex Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks TD Synnex Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-02-29, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. TD Synnex Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and TD Synnex Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. TD Synnex Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 16.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 81.66% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, TD Synnex Corp's earnings increased by approximately -6.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 28.91% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 3.50%, which outperforms approximately 35.03% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on TD Synnex Corp's Dividend Outlook

TD Synnex Corp's dividend payments, growth rate, and payout ratio paint a picture of a company committed to providing shareholder value through consistent dividends. The company's strong profitability and growth metrics further bolster the case for its dividend sustainability. As value investors consider the potential of TD Synnex Corp's dividends, they should also take into account the company's ability to adapt to industry trends and maintain its competitive position. With a prudent approach to payout and a focus on growth, TD Synnex Corp appears well-positioned to continue its dividend payments into the future.

