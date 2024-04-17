Ayala Corp's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Ayala Corp's Dividend Dynamics

Ayala Corp (AYALY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.2 per share, payable on 2024-04-19, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Ayala Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Ayala Corp Do?

Ayala Corporation is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence in the Philippines. The group's operations span across various sectors including real estate, financial services, telecommunications, and utilities. Ayala's real estate business, conducted primarily through Ayala Land, Inc., is a cornerstone of its portfolio. Financial services are offered through Bank of the Philippine Islands, a major affiliate. The group's business segments also include Parent Company operations, real estate and hotels, financial services and insurance, telecommunications, industrial technologies, power generation, and automotive, among others.

A Glimpse at Ayala Corp's Dividend History

Ayala Corp has a track record of consistent dividend payments dating back to 2011, with distributions occurring bi-annually. This history reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders and provides a basis for evaluating the stability of its dividends. Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Ayala Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Ayala Corp's current 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 1.40%, with an identical 12-month forward dividend yield, indicating a steady outlook for dividend payments. Over the past three years, Ayala Corp's annual dividend growth rate was -5.90%, which shifts to a -0.50% per year when viewed over a five-year period. However, the longer-term perspective over the past decade shows an annual dividends per share growth rate of 6.00%. These varying rates highlight the importance of considering multiple time frames when analyzing dividend growth.

Furthermore, based on Ayala Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Ayala Corp stock is approximately 1.37%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a key metric in assessing dividend sustainability. Ayala Corp's ratio of 0.13, as of 2023-09-30, indicates that a small portion of earnings is being paid out as dividends, suggesting the potential for future growth and financial flexibility. In terms of profitability, Ayala Corp has a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, which, combined with a decade of positive net income, underscores the company's strong earnings capacity.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Ayala Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 signals a positive growth trajectory when compared to its peers. While the company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a solid revenue model, the growth rate of approximately 0.20% per year lags behind 68.33% of global competitors. Additionally, the 3-year EPS growth rate and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate suggest challenges in earnings growth, underperforming 83.47% and 80.24% of global competitors, respectively.

Concluding Insights on Ayala Corp's Dividend Prospects

Considering Ayala Corp's steady dividend payments, its recent dividend announcement reflects both a commitment to shareholders and confidence in its financial stability. The examination of Ayala Corp's dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics provides a comprehensive picture of the company's ability to sustain and potentially increase its dividends. While some growth metrics suggest areas for improvement, the company's overall financial health and profitability rank indicate a strong foundation for future dividend sustainability. Investors and potential GuruFocus.com members can leverage these insights for informed decision-making regarding Ayala Corp's investment potential.

