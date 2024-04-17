Howden Joinery Group PLC's Dividend Analysis

An In-Depth Look at Howden Joinery Group PLC's Upcoming Dividend and Its Financial Health

Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDJF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2024-05-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Howden Joinery Group PLCs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Howden Joinery Group PLC Do?

Howden Joinery Group PLC is a U.K.-based company that manufactures, sources, and sells kitchen and joinery products. The Group's operations are mainly located in the United Kingdom with a small presence in France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. It generates the majority of its revenue from the U.K. The firm caters to small, local homebuilders. The company's products are divided among its kitchen collection, which includes kitchen accessories and cabinets; the appliance collection, which includes ovens, refrigeration, dishwashers, and laundry; the doors and joinery collection, which includes internal, external, and sliding doors and frames; the hardware collection, which includes door handles and accessories; the flooring collection; and the bathroom cabinet collection.

A Glimpse at Howden Joinery Group PLC's Dividend History

Howden Joinery Group PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Howden Joinery Group PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Howden Joinery Group PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.26% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.33%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Howden Joinery Group PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Howden Joinery Group PLC stock as of today is approximately 2.26%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Howden Joinery Group PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.45.

Howden Joinery Group PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Howden Joinery Group PLC's profitability 10 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Howden Joinery Group PLC's growth rank of 10 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Howden Joinery Group PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Howden Joinery Group PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 17.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 83.96% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Howden Joinery Group PLC's earnings increased by approximately 23.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 73.19% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 14.20%, which outperforms approximately 66.05% of global competitors, further underscores its financial strength and growth potential.

Final Thoughts on Howden Joinery Group PLC's Dividend Profile

Howden Joinery Group PLC's upcoming dividend payment, coupled with its commendable history of consistent payouts, presents an appealing opportunity for income-focused investors. The company's prudent payout ratio and robust profitability rank suggest a sustainable dividend policy. Furthermore, the impressive growth metrics indicate that Howden Joinery Group PLC is not only able to maintain its dividend payments but also has the potential to increase them in the future. Investors considering adding a dividend-paying stock to their portfolio may find Howden Joinery Group PLC an attractive option. Will Howden Joinery Group PLC continue its trajectory of dividend growth, and what impact will this have on its stock performance? That remains a key question for investors to ponder.

