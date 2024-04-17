Earnings Surge Powers Next Phase in Stock Market Surge

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Interest rates are taking a backseat as corporate earnings become the new driving force behind the ongoing surge in the stock market to record highs.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the prospects of Corporate America, predicting another robust earnings season amidst global economic recovery. Even high-valued tech stocks, which were the main drivers of profit in the last quarter, are anticipated to report strong outcomes. This optimism comes as the S&P 500 Index enjoys its best first quarter in five years, with its value hovering near peak levels, making experts hesitant to predict a slowdown in its ascent.

Manish Kabra, the lead US equity strategist at Societe Generale SA, suggests it's premature to slow down the US stock rally. With the earnings outlook looking promising, he believes the momentum will persist for at least another quarter. This sentiment is echoed by a number of Wall Street strategists who have recently raised their end-of-year forecasts for the S&P 500.

Deutsche Bank AG strategists, under the guidance of Parag Thatte, expect S&P 500 companies to report a commendable 10% increase in first-quarter earnings year-over-year. Additionally, earnings revisions have been more favorable than negative in the first quarter, as per a Citigroup Inc. index.

According to Cayla Seder, a macro multi-asset strategist at State Street, the strong economic growth in the first quarter sets the stage for a solid earnings season. The upward revision in profit forecasts alleviates concerns about the S&P 500 being overvalued. Despite a 9% rally this year, the index's valuations significantly exceed their 20-year average, yet it remains about 4% above the average target set by strategists last month.

Investor interest in stocks has spiked, driven by optimistic economic growth projections, as noted by Deutsche Bank. Although a blackout period for stock buybacks is anticipated ahead of the earnings season, the current levels of stock allocations do not suggest an impending sell-off in the absence of negative triggers.

Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian highlights that while investor confidence is at its highest in nearly two years, the market is still far from the "euphoric" levels that typically precede a downturn.

Despite some skepticism following recent remarks by Federal Reserve officials about potentially maintaining higher interest rates, Citigroup strategist Scott Chronert believes market sentiment can remain stable as long as the current information landscape persists. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has also noted a cautious stance among its clients, though it remains optimistic about the market's direction.

The market's resilience was evident following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, signaling traders' readiness to capitalize on any market dips. With tech sector earnings expected to rise by 20% in the first quarter and a positive outlook for economically sensitive sectors, the market is poised for a broad and healthy rally.

Charlie Ashley, a portfolio manager at Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, underscores the importance of continued earnings strength to sustain the market's momentum, cautioning that any earnings weakness could signal broader economic challenges.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.