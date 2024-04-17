Earnings Surge Powers Next Phase in Stock Market Surge

Interest rates are taking a backseat as corporate earnings become the new driving force behind the ongoing surge in the stock market to record highs.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on the prospects of Corporate America, predicting another robust earnings season amidst global economic recovery. Even high-valued tech stocks, which were the main drivers of profit in the last quarter, are anticipated to report strong outcomes. This optimism comes as the S&P 500 Index enjoys its best first quarter in five years, with its value hovering near peak levels, making experts hesitant to predict a slowdown in its ascent.

Manish Kabra, the lead US equity strategist at Societe Generale SA, suggests it's premature to slow down the US stock rally. With the earnings outlook looking promising, he believes the momentum will persist for at least another quarter. This sentiment is echoed by a number of Wall Street strategists who have recently raised their end-of-year forecasts for the S&P 500.

Deutsche Bank AG strategists, under the guidance of Parag Thatte, expect S&P 500 companies to report a commendable 10% increase in first-quarter earnings year-over-year. Additionally, earnings revisions have been more favorable than negative in the first quarter, as per a Citigroup Inc. index.

According to Cayla Seder, a macro multi-asset strategist at State Street, the strong economic growth in the first quarter sets the stage for a solid earnings season. The upward revision in profit forecasts alleviates concerns about the S&P 500 being overvalued. Despite a 9% rally this year, the index's valuations significantly exceed their 20-year average, yet it remains about 4% above the average target set by strategists last month.

Investor interest in stocks has spiked, driven by optimistic economic growth projections, as noted by Deutsche Bank. Although a blackout period for stock buybacks is anticipated ahead of the earnings season, the current levels of stock allocations do not suggest an impending sell-off in the absence of negative triggers.

Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian highlights that while investor confidence is at its highest in nearly two years, the market is still far from the "euphoric" levels that typically precede a downturn.

Despite some skepticism following recent remarks by Federal Reserve officials about potentially maintaining higher interest rates, Citigroup strategist Scott Chronert believes market sentiment can remain stable as long as the current information landscape persists. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has also noted a cautious stance among its clients, though it remains optimistic about the market's direction.

The market's resilience was evident following a stronger-than-expected US jobs report, signaling traders' readiness to capitalize on any market dips. With tech sector earnings expected to rise by 20% in the first quarter and a positive outlook for economically sensitive sectors, the market is poised for a broad and healthy rally.

Charlie Ashley, a portfolio manager at Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, underscores the importance of continued earnings strength to sustain the market's momentum, cautioning that any earnings weakness could signal broader economic challenges.