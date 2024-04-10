Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) March Quarter Earnings: Aligns with EPS Projections, Revenue Climbs

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) Reports March Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $12.6 billion, 6% higher than the March quarter 2023, aligning with estimated revenue of $12568.1416 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $0.45, aligning with estimated earnings per share of $0.3553.
  • Net Income: Reported pre-tax income of $380 million, compared to estimated net income of $221.443 million.
  • Operating Margin: Achieved 5.1% in adjusted operating margin.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow.
Article's Main Image

1778012848786665472.png

On April 10, 2024, Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the March quarter of 2024. The Atlanta-based airline, which operates over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries, reported operating revenue of $13.7 billion on a GAAP basis and $12.6 billion on an adjusted basis, marking a 6% increase compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This performance aligns with analyst revenue estimates of $12568.1416 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) achieved an adjusted earnings per share of $0.45, consistent with analyst projections of $0.3553. The company's pre-tax income stood at $380 million, surpassing the estimated net income of $221.443 million. Delta's adjusted operating margin reached 5.1%, reflecting strong earnings growth. The airline also generated a robust free cash flow of $1.4 billion during the quarter.

Operational Excellence and Financial Achievements

Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO, highlighted the airline's operational reliability and the recognition of employee efforts with $1.4 billion in profit-sharing payouts. Delta expects to continue its momentum with a forecast of record revenue, a mid-teens operating margin, and EPS of $2.20 to $2.50 for the June quarter, reiterating its full-year outlook for EPS of $6 to $7 and free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion.

Delta's financial achievements are particularly significant in the transportation industry, where operational efficiency and customer satisfaction are critical for success. The company's strong performance is a testament to its strategic focus on operational excellence and customer experience, which are vital for maintaining competitiveness and profitability in the sector.

Financial Performance Details

The adjusted financial results for the March quarter include an operating income of $640 million and a pre-tax income of $380 million, resulting in a pre-tax margin of 3.0%. The adjusted earnings per share of $0.45 reflect the company's solid financial position. Delta also reported an operating cash flow of $2.5 billion and a return on invested capital of 13.8 percent.

Delta's cost performance and outlook remain positive, with non-fuel unit costs only 1.5% higher than the previous year. The airline's balance sheet strength is evident from the $1.4 billion in free cash flow generated after significant profit-sharing payments and reinvestments in the business. Delta's adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio improved to 2.9x, down from 3.0x at the end of 2023.

Revenue and Cost Outlook

Glen Hauenstein, Delta’s president, reported record March quarter revenues, driven by strong operational performance and demand trends. Corporate travel demand saw a 14% year-over-year increase, with domestic unit revenues reaching a March quarter record. International passenger revenue was up 12% versus the March quarter 2023. Diversified revenue streams, such as Loyalty and Premium products, contributed significantly to the quarter's success.

Looking forward, Delta expects total revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent for the June quarter, with non-fuel unit costs expected to increase approximately 2%, consistent with the full-year outlook for a low single-digit increase over 2023.

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial) continues to demonstrate financial resilience and operational strength, positioning itself favorably for the upcoming quarters. The company's alignment with analyst EPS projections and revenue growth underscores its ability to navigate the challenges of the transportation industry successfully.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial), stay tuned to GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Delta Air Lines Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.