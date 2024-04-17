China Vanke Downgraded to Junk Status by S&P

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In a recent development that adds to the challenges facing the Chinese real estate sector, S&P Global has downgraded China Vanke, marking it the latest major credit rating agency to revoke its investment-grade rating. This decision reflects growing concerns over the health of the property market in China.

The downgrade saw China Vanke's rating fall dramatically by three levels to BB+ from BBB+, positioning it in the 'junk' category, also referred to as 'non-investment grade'. This move underscores the escalating financial pressures on one of China's leading property developers.

The rationale behind the downgrade was attributed to Vanke's declining market competitiveness and increasing financial leverage. S&P immediately placed the new rating under a negative outlook, indicating potential further downgrades.

Despite expectations that Vanke will manage its debt obligations for the current year, S&P issued a cautionary note regarding the potential for further decline in sales over the next year. This is largely due to the persistent downturn in the Chinese real estate market.

S&P expressed concerns over the anticipated drop in Vanke's "contracted sales" and profit margins, which they believe will weaken the company's market stance. They forecast a reduction in contracted sales to between 270-280 billion yuan for the period of 2024-2026, which represents a 25%-28% decrease from the previous year and a significant 60% fall from the 2020 peak of 704 billion yuan.

The downgrade saga began last month when S&P issued a downgrade warning shortly after Moody's initiated the downgrade into junk status. Fitch Ratings followed closely with a similar move.

Additionally, the downgrade affected Vanke's subsidiary, Vanke Real Estate (Hong Kong), with its rating cut to 'BB' from 'BBB'. The issue rating on Vanke HK's senior unsecured notes was also reduced to 'BB' from 'BBB'.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.