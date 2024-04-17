NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) has recently seen a notable increase in its stock price, with a 1.5% gain on the day and an impressive 59.99% rise over the past three months. However, these gains bring into question the company's current valuation. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.93, investors are keen to understand whether NVIDIA (NVDA) is modestly overvalued. This article delves into a thorough valuation analysis to determine NVIDIA's fair market value and provide investors with insightful information. Keep reading for an in-depth evaluation of NVIDIA's financial health and intrinsic value.

Company Overview

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial) is at the forefront of developing graphics processing units (GPUs), revolutionizing not only gaming experiences but also emerging as a critical semiconductor in artificial intelligence. With its AI GPUs and Cuda software platform, NVIDIA is a key player in AI model development and training. Additionally, the company is expanding into data center networking solutions, enhancing its capability to manage complex workloads. Currently, NVIDIA's stock price stands at $866.35, with a market cap of $2.20 trillion, prompting an assessment against the GF Value, which estimates the stock's fair value at $712.2. This comparison sets the stage for an extensive analysis of NVIDIA's intrinsic value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, derived from a proprietary method that incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it could be overvalued, potentially leading to lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line may indicate an undervalued stock with the prospect of higher future returns. For NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), the current share price suggests that the stock may be modestly overvalued.

Given NVIDIA's market cap of $2.20 trillion and its current price point, it appears to be trading above its intrinsic value. This assessment suggests that NVIDIA's stock may offer lower long-term returns compared to its business growth, indicating a cautious outlook for investors.

Financial Strength Analysis

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. Companies with robust financial health pose a lower risk of permanent loss. NVIDIA's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.35, which surpasses that of 55.09% of companies in the Semiconductors industry, reflects its financial resilience. The overall financial strength of NVIDIA is rated a formidable 9 out of 10, signifying a strong financial position.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in companies with a track record of profitability, such as NVIDIA, which has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, tends to be less risky. NVIDIA's operating margin of 54.12%, which is among the highest in the Semiconductors industry, suggests a robust performance potential. The company's impressive revenue of $60.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.93 over the last year further reinforce its strong profitability.

When it comes to growth, NVIDIA's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 54.3% and EBITDA growth rate of 84.6% rank it among the top performers in the industry, highlighting its value creation potential for shareholders.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into its profitability relative to the capital invested. NVIDIA's ROIC of 103.79 significantly surpasses its WACC of 18.73, indicating the creation of shareholder value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued based on its current market price relative to its intrinsic value. The company boasts a strong financial condition and profitability, with growth rates that outperform a significant majority of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. For a deeper understanding of NVIDIA's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

