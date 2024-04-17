HealthEquity (HQY): Assessing Its Market Valuation

Is HealthEquity (HQY) Valued Fairly in Today's Market?

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 2.28%, alongside a three-month gain of 12.07%, reflecting a positive trend in its market performance. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.64, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of HealthEquity, aiming to provide a comprehensive understanding of its current market position and intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

HealthEquity Inc provides a suite of solutions to empower consumers in their healthcare saving and spending decisions. The company's services range from payment processing to investment advice for health savings accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits. With a market cap of $6.90 billion and a stock price of $80.4, it's crucial to evaluate how HealthEquity's current trading value compares to its estimated fair value, known as the GF Value, which stands at $78.1. This comparison is foundational in gauging the stock's valuation in the market.

1778068428607877120.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, integrating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. This value suggests the fair trading price of a stock. When a stock trades significantly above this line, it's considered overvalued, and when below, it could signal higher future returns. HealthEquity (HQY, Financial) is currently deemed fairly valued, aligning closely with the GF Value Line. This suggests that its long-term stock return may closely mirror the company's business growth rate.

1778068408068370432.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is critical to avoid permanent capital loss. HealthEquity's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.43 places it in a fair position relative to 59.11% of peers in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. This leads to a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a reasonable balance sheet.

1778068447956201472.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky indicator when investing, especially with consistent performance over time. HealthEquity has maintained profitability for 8 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $999.60 million and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.64, it boasts an operating margin of 12.82%, outperforming 77.38% of its industry counterparts. The company's strong profitability is reflected in its rank of 8 out of 10.

Company growth is a pivotal valuation factor, with research showing a close correlation with long-term stock performance. HealthEquity's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 5.8% ranks it in the middle of its industry, while its EBITDA growth rate of 16.8% is more competitive, indicating potential for creating shareholder value.

ROIC vs WACC

Assessing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to evaluate profitability. HealthEquity's ROIC of 3.48 is slightly below its WACC of 3.93, suggesting the company must improve its efficiency in generating cash flow relative to its invested capital to create more value for shareholders.

1778068467770093568.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, HealthEquity's stock appears to be fairly valued, with a solid financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth prospects are promising, ranking favorably within the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. For a detailed exploration of HealthEquity's financials, interested investors can view the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.