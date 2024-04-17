WD-40 (WDFC) Shares Dip Despite Positive Q2 Earnings and Strategic Shifts

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite unveiling favorable Q2 (Feb) earnings, WD-40 (WDFC, Financial) experienced a decline in share price today. The company, renowned for its signature WD-40 lubricant, also markets other maintenance products like GT85 and 3-IN-ONE, in addition to a smaller segment of home cleaning products including X-14, 2000 Flushes, Spot Shot, and Carpet Fresh.

Key highlights from the earnings report and strategic announcements include:

  • WD-40 announced its intention to sell its US and UK Homecare and Cleaning Products division, aiming to concentrate on its higher-margin maintenance products and spur innovation.
  • The company reported a 6% year-over-year decrease in EPS to $1.14, slightly surpassing analyst expectations, with a 6.8% increase in revenue to $139.1 million, aligning with forecasts.
  • The successful launch of the first phase of its ERP system in Q2 was highlighted, which, despite potential short-term sales impacts, was offset by strong US demand.
  • WD-40 reported sales growth in all trade blocks for the second consecutive quarter, with continued gross margin expansion allowing for increased advertising and promotional spending.
  • The company substantially raised its FY24 EPS guidance to $5.00-5.30 from $4.78-5.15, maintaining its full-year revenue growth outlook of +6-12%.

The stock's downturn might puzzle some, given the solid Q2 performance and optimistic guidance. Investors could be reacting to the unchanged revenue outlook despite the EPS boost or the decision to divest the Homecare and Cleaning Products portfolio. However, this strategic move is expected to enhance margins and allow WD-40 to focus more on its core business areas.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.