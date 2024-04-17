Hexcel Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Shares Tumble

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Hexcel Corporation (HXL, Financial), known for its lightweight components for aircraft, space, and defense, is experiencing a significant drop in share price following the announcement of a leadership change. Tom Gentile is set to become the new CEO, succeeding Nick Stanage on May 1, who will move to an Executive Chairman role. Despite reaffirming its FY24 guidance, with expected EPS of $2.10-$2.30 and revenue projections between $1.925-$2.025 billion, investor confidence seems shaken.

The reasons behind today's sell-off include:

  • The announcement was unexpected, as Hexcel had not previously indicated plans for a leadership transition, causing market uncertainty.
  • Concerns arise from Tom Gentile's previous role as President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems (SPR, Financial), a company facing significant challenges, including its close ties with Boeing (BA, Financial) which recently announced its own management changes.
  • Investigations into SPR by the Texas Attorney General and FAA audits have raised questions about whether Gentile's move to HXL might bring similar issues.
  • However, Gentile's extensive experience in the aerospace industry could benefit Hexcel, especially in its Commercial Aerospace segment, which is a key supplier to both Boeing and Airbus (EADSY, Financial).

Despite initial concerns, it's worth noting that Gentile's leadership saw SPR performing well before the pandemic and Boeing's subsequent troubles. The leadership change at HXL, while surprising, could bring long-term benefits, especially as the demand for narrowbody planes remains strong and production issues are resolved.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.