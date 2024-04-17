Corporate Climate Goals Now Include Carbon Credits, Market Set to Soar

The leading authority on corporate climate commitments has updated its guidelines, now allowing the inclusion of carbon credits to offset a wider range of emissions. This development is expected to energize the green finance sector, which has been the subject of debate.

According to the Science Based Targets initiative, backed by the United Nations, companies can now utilize credits to address their entire emissions spectrum, specifically focusing on Scope 3 emissions, which pertain to the value chain. This marks a significant shift from previous practices, aiming to enhance the carbon credit market's role in corporate climate strategies.

The carbon credit market, currently estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $2.5 billion, is poised for exponential growth. Experts predict it could expand to over $1 trillion annually by 2050. This adjustment by the Science Based Targets initiative is seen as a pivotal move to facilitate this growth, especially for businesses heavily reliant on Scope 3 emissions for their net-zero ambitions.

Industry responses have been swift, with many viewing this as a transformative change that could significantly impact carbon pricing and the overall effectiveness of carbon credits in real-world climate action. The decision is hailed as a major advancement in promoting scalable climate solutions and carbon market development.

Previously, the use of carbon credits was limited to residual emissions by the Science Based Targets initiative. However, after extensive consultation, the revised guidelines reflect a broader acceptance of carbon credits as a tool for achieving climate goals. This has sparked a mix of reactions, with some experts expressing surprise and concern over the potential implications for climate science and governance within the initiative.

Critics argue that the decision could lead to greenwashing, especially since Scope 3 emissions constitute a significant portion of many companies' carbon footprints. Despite these concerns, the initiative has committed to establishing strict criteria and thresholds to ensure the integrity of carbon credit usage.

As the demand for validated emission reduction plans increases among investors, the Science Based Targets initiative continues to gain traction, with thousands of companies and financial institutions having their strategies approved. This latest guideline update is seen as a crucial step towards leveraging carbon credits more effectively in the fight against climate change.

