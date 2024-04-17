Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic diseases, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Director Jacqualyn Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company on April 10, 2024. Jacqualyn Fouse has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 37,622 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 7,791 shares at a price point of $27.55 per share, which affected the insider's holdings in the company. The transaction has contributed to the overall insider selling trend at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, with a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern of insider activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image: On the valuation front, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $27.55 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.682 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.35, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value of $79.26 is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For a more detailed understanding of the company's valuation, here is the GF Value image: Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects. However, it is important to consider that insider transactions can be influenced by various factors and may not always signal the company's operational performance or financial health.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.