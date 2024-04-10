Full Year 2023 Futura Medical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Futura Medical PLC for your results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll, and I would now like to hand you over to CEO, James Barder. Good morning to you.



James Barder - Futura Medical PLC - Group Chief Executive, Executive Director



Good morning. My name is James Barder and I am the CEO of Futura Medical. And I'm joined for today's presentation of the '23 yearend results, by Angela Hildreth, who is the Finance Director and Chief Operating Officer of Futura.



Futura specializes in the development and commercialization of innovative and proprietary section of products. Our lead product being Eroxon, a clinically proven breakthrough treatment for erectile dysfunction. We also describe ourselves as experts in research, development, and commercialization of topically delivered gel formulations.



I appreciate that for those longer-term shareholders, this is a change from Futura's previous focus. Following the success of Eroxon, this is a