Q1 2024 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our March quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us from Atlanta today are our CEO, Ed Bastian; our President, Glen Hauenstein; and our CFO, Dan Janki. Ed will open the call with an overview of Delta's performance and strategy, and Glen will provide an update on the revenue environment. Dan will discuss costs and our balance sheet.



And after the analyst Q&A, we'll move to our media