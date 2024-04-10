Q4 2023 Nauticus Robotics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day everyone, and welcome to today's Nautica Robotics' 2023 Q4 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if you should need any assistance. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Kristin Moorman, Nauticus' Special Project Leader.



Kristin Moorman - Nauticus Robotics Inc - Special Projects Leader



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Joining me today and participating in the call are John Gibson, CEO and President; Vicki Hay, Interim CFO; Nick Bigney, General Counsel; and other members of our leadership team.



On today's call, we will first provide prepared remarks concerning our operation, vehicle testing and financial results. Following that we will answer questions. We have now released our results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023, which is available on our website.



In addition, today's call is being webcast and a replay will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of the call. Please note that comments we make on today