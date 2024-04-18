Jared Poff, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer of Designer Brands Inc (DBI, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Designer Brands Inc is a retailer that designs, produces, and retails footwear and accessories. The company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 1,000 locations under various retail brands, including DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, The Shoe Company, and Shoe Warehouse. Jared Poff’s transaction history over the past year shows that the insider has sold a total of 37,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Designer Brands Inc indicates that there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells over the past year. Shares of Designer Brands Inc were trading at $9.76 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $491.696 million. The price-earnings ratio of Designer Brands Inc stands at 19.52, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 19.48 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $9.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $16.32, Designer Brands Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.