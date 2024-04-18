Insider Selling: Ncino Inc CEO Pierre Naude Sells 10,924 Shares

Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial), a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions, has seen a recent insider transaction on April 8, 2024. Pierre Naude, the CEO of Ncino Inc, sold 10,924 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 152,853 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. Shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $34.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.809 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $34.41 and a GF Value of $45.60, Ncino Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

