Alight Inc CEO Stephan Scholl Sells 106,500 Shares

Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Stephan Scholl sold 106,500 shares of the company on April 9, 2024. Stephan Scholl has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 535,074 shares and making no purchases. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 106,500 shares at a price of $76.23 per share, which resulted in a market cap for Alight Inc of $5.095 billion. The insider transaction history for Alight Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 9 insider sells. Regarding the company's valuation, Alight Inc's shares were trading at $76.23 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 8.16, indicating that it is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider trades at Alight Inc, including the context of these transactions and how they compare to insider trends in the sector, readers can visit the company's GuruFocus summary page and view the full SEC Filing.

