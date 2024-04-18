In a bold move to rejuvenate its image and sales, Nike is gearing up to launch innovative athletic uniforms for the Olympic teams it supports, including those of the United States and Kenya. This initiative underscores Nike's commitment to being recognized as a leading brand for high-performance athletic wear, catering not just to elite athletes but also to the general consumer market.

Following a period of stagnant sales, the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris presents an invaluable opportunity for Nike, the official outfitter for Team USA, to showcase its specialized performance products, such as advanced running footwear, to a global audience.

Nike plans to highlight its premium footwear at the Olympics, targeting the niche market of amateur runners who are willing to invest in high-priced models like the Nike Alphafly 3, priced at $285, in comparison to Adidas' Adizero Adios Pro 3, which sells for $250.

Competition is intensifying as brands such as On Running, Hoka, and Lululemon chip away at Nike's market share. Additionally, the shift in consumer preference from bulky basketball sneakers to sleeker "terrace" shoes, exemplified by the Adidas Samba, poses further challenges to Nike's dominance in the sportswear sector.

Three weeks prior, Nike issued a warning about an anticipated revenue decline in the first half of its 2025 fiscal year. The company also announced plans to reduce orders for some of its classic footwear models, including the Air Force 1, as part of a strategic pivot towards more innovative offerings.

Despite Nike's substantial annual revenue of $51.2 billion for the year ending May 31, 2023, market analysts from HSBC predict that its sales growth will trail behind that of Adidas and Lululemon in the coming years. "The brand has struggled with significant product innovation recently," noted Tom Nikic, a Wedbush analyst in New York.

However, the visibility of Olympic athletes achieving new records in Nike gear could potentially draw more consumers to the brand. Yet, as Nikic points out, the success of this strategy hinges on Nike's ability to deliver compelling products that capitalize on the heightened exposure.

Nike executives have previously stated their intention to concentrate more on the running shoe segment, where the brand has faced stiff competition. Part of this strategy includes increasing sales of entry-level running shoes, which are generally priced between $100 and $150.