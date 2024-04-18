What's Driving Qifu Technology Inc's Surprising 36% Stock Rally?

Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $3.31 billion, with the current stock price at $20.53. Over the past week, Qifu Technology Inc has experienced a 0.71% gain, while the past three months have seen a significant 35.93% increase in stock value. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $19.81, slightly up from the past GF Value of $19.76. This marks a shift from being modestly undervalued three months ago to its current fair valuation status.

Introduction to Qifu Technology Inc

Qifu Technology Inc operates within the credit services industry, primarily in China. The company's business model revolves around a Credit-Tech platform that offers personalized credit services to consumers and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Qifu Technology Inc also provides technology solutions to financial institutions, enhancing their credit assessment and risk management capabilities. This innovative approach to credit services has positioned Qifu Technology Inc as a key player in the financial technology sector.

Assessing Qifu Technology Inc's Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Qifu Technology Inc holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 20.52%, which is better than 87.7% of its peers in the industry. Furthermore, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 9.58%, surpassing 92.55% of competitors. Over the past decade, Qifu Technology Inc has maintained profitability for six years, outperforming 33.85% of its industry counterparts.

Growth Trajectory of Qifu Technology Inc

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 8/10. Qifu Technology Inc has demonstrated a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 22.50%, which is higher than 76.75% of its industry peers. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 69.30%, surpassing 97.46% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 4.88%, which is better than 35.71% of the industry. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at 14.80%, outperforming 56.67% of peers, and the future 3 to 5-year EPS Growth Rate is projected at 16.47%, higher than 63.64% of competitors.

Notable Shareholders in Qifu Technology Inc

Among the notable shareholders of Qifu Technology Inc, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest stake with 1,132,917 shares, accounting for 0.7% of the company's shares. Following her is Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), with 264,354 shares, representing 0.16% of the share percentage. The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in the company, holding 20,570 shares, which equates to 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Qifu Technology Inc stands strong with a market capitalization of $3.31 billion. Its closest competitors include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial) with a market cap of $2.52 billion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) at $2.13 billion, and Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) with a market cap of $1.88 billion. This places Qifu Technology Inc at the forefront of the credit services industry in terms of market capitalization.

Conclusion

In summary, Qifu Technology Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 35.93% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that reflects its fair market value. The company's strong position within the credit services industry is supported by solid profitability and growth metrics, which compare favorably against industry peers. Notable shareholders have maintained confidence in the company's direction, and its market capitalization leads among its competitors. As Qifu Technology Inc continues to innovate and grow, it remains a compelling option for investors looking for exposure to the credit-tech sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.