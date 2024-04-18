In a remarkable shift from synchronized monetary tightening, the world's leading central banks are now showing varied approaches towards interest rate cuts. This divergence comes as a response to differing economic indicators and inflation rates across regions.

Recent developments have seen the U.S. Federal Reserve delaying its anticipated rate cut to September, a significant pushback from earlier predictions of coordinated cuts by June. This adjustment follows unexpectedly high inflation figures in the U.S., disrupting market expectations.

On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB, Financial) hints at nearing the end of its inflation combat, suggesting possible rate reductions ahead. Similarly, countries like Australia and Norway face their unique economic challenges, influencing their monetary policy directions.

An overview of central bank positions reveals varying stances:

- Switzerland (SNB) took the lead with a rate decrease of 25 basis points to 1.50% in March, marking its first reduction in nine years, driven by inflation rates staying within target. Another cut is anticipated at the June 20 meeting.

- Sweden's Riksbank, maintaining its rate at 4%, indicates potential cuts beginning May if inflation continues its downward trajectory towards the 2% target. The decision for a May 7 cut is seen as uncertain after comments on the impact of a weaker Swedish crown on inflation.

- The ECB has kept its rates steady but signaled readiness for cuts as inflation approaches the 2% target, with market predictions leaning towards a June reduction.

- The Bank of Canada, holding rates at 5%, suggests forthcoming easing, with markets expecting a July rate cut.

- The Bank of England (BoE) maintains a cautious stance, keeping rates high while hinting at future reductions as economic conditions improve.

- New Zealand's central bank stands firm on its rate amidst recession, with cuts speculated for August.

- Contrary to earlier forecasts, the U.S. Federal Reserve is now expected to implement lesser rate cuts, primarily influenced by recent inflation data.

- The Reserve Bank of Australia and Norway's central bank both face inflation concerns, with minimal easing expected and rate cuts projected towards the year's end.

- Japan's Bank of Japan ends its negative rate policy and yield curve control, yet avoids rate hikes to support the yen, with further details anticipated in the upcoming BOJ meeting.