Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Misses on EPS Despite Revenue Growth

37 minutes ago
Fastenal (FAST, Financial), a leading supplier of fasteners and industrial and construction supplies, reported a slight miss in its Q1 earnings per share (EPS), despite a 1.9% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.90 billion. The company, known for its extensive range of products like bolts, nuts, and screws, did not provide future earnings guidance.

Key highlights from Fastenal's Q1 report include:

  • Increased unit sales, primarily from growth with larger customers and Onsite locations opened in the past two years.
  • Seasonal slowdown and external factors like severe weather and an earlier Easter affected sales, alongside a decline in industrial production.
  • Divergence in sales performance between fastener and non-fastener product lines, with fasteners facing a tougher market due to weaker industrial production.
  • A decrease in operating margin to 20.6% from 21.2% a year ago, influenced by the growth of lower-margin large customer and non-fastener product sales.
  • 102 new Onsite locations were signed in Q1, indicating expansion despite challenges.
  • The Manufacturing PMI indicated a slight expansion in March, offering a glimmer of hope after a year of contraction.

Despite these efforts and a strong overall economy, Fastenal's Q1 performance has left investors wanting, primarily due to the EPS miss and margin compression. The company's struggle with soft industrial production continues to be a significant hurdle, especially in sectors directly relevant to Fastenal's product offerings.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
