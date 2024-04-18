Canada's recent policy change permitting first-time homebuyers to secure 30-year amortization mortgages for new constructions is expected to have minimal impact on the nation's expensive housing market, say experts. This adjustment is seen as beneficial to only a small section of the market.

The introduction of this mortgage flexibility by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland aims to make housing more affordable in Canada. However, the effect might be modest, increasing first-time buyers' purchasing power by about 6%, as estimated by market analysts. The higher cost of new homes, coupled with a 5% goods and services tax, could diminish the advantage of this policy.

Despite the limited scope, this policy could influence how developers plan new constructions, potentially benefitting those projects that cater to first-time buyers with smaller or more accessible units. The demographic of first-time buyers, however, constitutes less than half of the market transactions, with a decreasing trend in favor of investors and upgraders. Furthermore, insured mortgages, which are the focus of this new policy, represent only about 15% of new market activities.

An increase in buyer power by approximately 8% is anticipated under the new policy, assuming a 5% mortgage rate with a fixed down payment. This slight shift might temporarily attract more first-time buyers to new builds until the market adjusts. Nevertheless, the overall impact on the housing market is expected to be limited, avoiding the potential pitfalls of artificially boosting demand in an already tight market.