EVP & CFO Jeff Kaminski Sells 38,386 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (KBH, Financial), a recognized homebuilding company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Jeff Kaminski, the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of KB Home, sold 38,386 shares of the company on April 9, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,555,525.36. Jeff Kaminski has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 338,130 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history for KB Home shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and 15 insider sells in the last twelve months. On the valuation front, KB Home's shares were trading at $66.56 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.82, which is below both the industry median of 10.935 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Regarding the stock's intrinsic value, with a current price of $66.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $50.74, KB Home has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by the insider may be of interest as it contributes to the overall picture of insider transactions at KB Home. However, it is essential to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider selling.

