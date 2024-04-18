Tweedy Browne International Value's Strategic Moves: Spotlight on Baidu Inc's Exit

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insightful Analysis of Tweedy Browne International Value (Trades, Portfolio)'s First Quarter 2024 Portfolio Adjustments

Tweedy Browne International Value (Trades, Portfolio), known for its Ben Graham value-oriented investment approach, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024. The fund, which began on June 15, 1993, is steered by a seasoned Investment Committee that includes Roger R. de Bree, Frank H. Hawrylak, Jay Hill, Sean McDonald, Thomas H. Shrager, John D. Spears, and Robert Q. Wyckoff, Jr. Focusing on undervalued foreign equity securities and selectively investing in U.S. stocks, the fund aims to mitigate currency risk by hedging against the U.S. dollar. This quarter's filing unveils significant changes, including new buys, position increases, complete exits, and reductions in holdings.

1778543682996301824.png

Summary of New Buy

Tweedy Browne International Value (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with a new addition:

  • Hosokawa Micron Corp (TSE:6277, Financial) was the standout new buy, with 481,855 shares acquired. This purchase represents 0.27% of the portfolio, with a total value of ¥1,510.72 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its stake in existing holdings:

  • Winpak Ltd (TSX:WPK, Financial) saw a substantial increase of 469,810 shares, bringing the total to 1,926,024 shares. This 32.26% surge in share count had a 0.26% impact on the current portfolio, amounting to a total value of C$57.70 million.

Summary of Sold Out

Significant exits from the portfolio include:

Key Position Reduces

Reductions were made in several key positions:

  • Teleperformance SE (XPAR:TEP, Financial) was reduced by 408,389 shares, marking a -40.37% decrease and a -1.05% portfolio impact. The stock's average trading price was €122.56 during the quarter, with a -28.08% return over the past three months and -30.28% year-to-date.
  • FMC Corp (FMC, Financial) saw a reduction of 625,106 shares, a -32.37% decrease, affecting the portfolio by -0.69%. The average trading price was $58.36, with a 5.45% return over the past three months and a -1.44% year-to-date performance.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Tweedy Browne International Value (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 89 stocks. The top holdings included 4.86% in Safran SA (XPAR:SAF, Financial), 4.81% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), 4.77% in TotalEnergies SE (XPAR:TTE, Financial), 4.74% in BAE Systems PLC (LSE:BA., Financial), and 4.14% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial). The investments span across 10 of the 11 industries, with significant concentration in Industrials, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, Basic Materials, Communication Services, Energy, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, and Real Estate.

1778543761564004352.png

1778543781700857856.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.