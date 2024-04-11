Full Year 2023 Mutares SE & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Mutares earnings call for the full year 2023. On the call today, the CEO, Robin Laik; and the CFO, Mark Friedrich will present the results and most relevant events of the full year 2023. After the presentation, they will be available to answer your questions. The presentation show is available on the Mutares website after the call.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including protections which may not develop as currently expected. I therefore kindly ask you to take note of the precautionary warning about forward-looking statements that is included in the materials on the website. Now, let me hand over to Robin Laik.



Robin Laik - Mutares SE & Co KgaA - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Yes. Good afternoon, dear shareholder, dear bondholder. My name is Robin Laik and I'm the Founder, the CEO and the main shareholder of Mutares Group. And today we are very happy that we can present