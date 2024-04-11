Q4 2023 KORE Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Core Group Holdings Fourth Quarter 2023 earnings call and webcast. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to David fund manager M&A. Please go ahead, David.



David Freund KORE Group Holdings - Inc. - Manager M&A



Thank you, operator. On today's call, we will refer to the fourth quarter 2023 earnings presentation, which will be helpful to follow along with as well as the press release filed this morning that details the company's fourth quarter 2023 results.



Press release can be found on our Investor Relations page at ir.core wireless.com. Finally, a recording of the call will be available in the Investors section of the company's website. Later today, the company encourages you to review the Safe Harbor statements, risk factors and other disclaimers contained on this slide in today's press release as well as in the company's filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.



Which identifies specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events