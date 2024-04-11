Q3 2024 Richardson Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Edward Richardson - Richardson Electronics Ltd - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Richardson Electronics' conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group, which includes the Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback.



I would also like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements