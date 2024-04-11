Apr 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Richardson Electronics' Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Richardson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Edward Richardson - Richardson Electronics Ltd - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Richardson Electronics' conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group, which includes the Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback.
I would also like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements
Q3 2024 Richardson Electronics Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
