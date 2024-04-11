Q1 2024 Fastenal Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Fastenal 2024 Q1 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Taylor Ranta of the Fastenal Company. Please go ahead, Taylor.



Taylor Ranta Oborski - Fastenal Company - Financial Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Accountant



Welcome to the Fastenal Company 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. This call will be hosted by Dan Florness, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Holden Lewis, our Chief Financial Officer. The call will last for up to 1 hour, and we'll start with a general overview of our quarterly results and operations, with the remainder of the time being open for questions and answers.



Today's conference call is a proprietary of Fastenal presentation and is being recorded by Fastenal. No recording, reproduction, transmission or distribution of today's call is permitted without Fastenal's consent. This call is being audio simulcast on the Internet via the Fastenal Investor Relations homepage,