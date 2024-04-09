Director Cecil Conlee has sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage Corp (FIZZ, Financial) on April 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. National Beverage Corp is known for its development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of flavored beverage products. The company offers a wide range of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, waters, juices, and tea products. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for National Beverage Corp shows no insider buys in the past year and 2 insider sells during the same period. On the day of the sale, shares of National Beverage Corp were trading at $47.94, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.374 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.83, which is above the industry median of 18.505 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $49.97, National Beverage Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

