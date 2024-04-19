Alight Inc CEO Stephan Scholl Sells 83,016 Shares

Alight Inc (ALIT, Financial), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $9.51 per share, resulting in a total value of $789,082.16. Following this transaction, the insider's total holdings in Alight Inc have changed significantly. Over the past year, Stephan Scholl has sold a total of 618,090 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy for Alight Inc. The market capitalization of Alight Inc stands at $5.123 billion, reflecting the company's position in the industry. The stock's trading price on the day of the sale places the company at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Investors and stakeholders in Alight Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and the company's valuation metrics as part of their investment research and decision-making processes.

