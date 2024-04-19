Box Inc CFO Dylan Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

Box Inc (BOX, Financial), a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Dylan Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc, sold 13,000 shares of the company on April 10, 2024. Dylan Smith has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 156,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been more prevalent than buys. Over the past year, there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys for Box Inc. On the valuation front, Box Inc shares were trading at $27.3 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $3.939 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.87, which is above the industry median of 27.11 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, Box Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The SEC filing provides the official documentation of this insider transaction. Investors and analysts often monitor insider buying and selling behaviors as an indicator of a company's internal perspective on its financial health and business prospects.

