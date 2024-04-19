Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE, Financial) CEO Richard Massey has sold 100,000 shares of the company on April 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $20.71 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $2,071,000. Cannae Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company with investments in various sectors including technology-enabled healthcare services, financial services, and more. The company aims to acquire and manage businesses that can generate long-term shareholder value. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 123,050 shares and purchased 100,000 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. The insider transaction history for the company shows a balanced activity with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, Cannae Holdings Inc shares were trading at $20.71 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.499 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.