In a recent declaration, China's government has committed to enforcing stricter regulations for stock listings and has called on businesses to bolster their corporate governance. This move is part of a broader strategy to fortify the country's stock market.

The State Council has outlined its plan to foster the "high quality development" of publicly traded companies. This includes a crackdown on unlawful stock sales, enhanced oversight of dividend distributions, and encouraging the influx of medium-to-long term investments into the stock market.

Despite efforts to stimulate a recovery in the equity market through various policy measures, including state fund investments and limitations on quantitative funds, the market's progress has been hindered by ongoing concerns about corporate profitability and economic revival. The CSI 300 Index, for instance, experienced a decline for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, indicating the challenges in sustaining a recovery from its February low.