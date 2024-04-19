American Financial Group Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of AFG's Dividend

American Financial Group Inc (AFG, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on 2024-04-25, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into American Financial Group Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does American Financial Group Inc Do?

American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. The company also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. The company's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.

A Glimpse at American Financial Group Inc's Dividend History

American Financial Group Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1988. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

American Financial Group Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 22 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down American Financial Group Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, American Financial Group Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.07% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.19%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, American Financial Group Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 12.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 12.20% per year. And over the past decade, American Financial Group Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 12.40%.

Based on American Financial Group Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of American Financial Group Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.68%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, American Financial Group Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.25.

American Financial Group Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks American Financial Group Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. American Financial Group Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and American Financial Group Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. American Financial Group Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 12.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 71.46% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, American Financial Group Inc's earnings increased by approximately 25.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 72.48% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 13.00%, which outperforms approximately 72.58% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Investors

In conclusion, American Financial Group Inc's consistent dividend history, robust growth in dividend payments, and a prudent payout ratio reflect its commitment to shareholder returns. The company's fair profitability and growth metrics suggest a stable foundation for future dividend sustainability. Investors considering adding a reliable dividend-paying stock to their portfolio may find American Financial Group Inc an attractive option, especially when considering the company's forward-looking growth potential. As investors continue to seek income-generating assets, the importance of such analyses cannot be overstated.

