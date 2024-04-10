Full Year 2024 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 10, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President



Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President



Good afternoon, this is Yasutsugu Iwamura. Today, first I will explain the financial results for fiscal year 2023. Then I will cover the progress we are making in our medium-term management plan. Please go to page 3.



In FY 2023, we achieved a record high operating revenue and secured growth and profits across the board year-on-year. External loss improved JPY11.1 billion year-on-year, while net income attributable to owners or parents increased 57%.



Please see the next page. This slide shows changes in profit and loss by segment year-on-year. Operating revenue increased JPY12 billion due to the positive year-on-year growth in specialty stores at malls and urban shopping centers.



Operating costs at existing malls in Japan remained roughly the same as the previous period. While we had anticipated an