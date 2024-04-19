Surge in Tech Giants' S&P 500 Influence Despite Mixed Performances

Summary of market news regarding the tech sector

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • The technology sector has high influence on the S&P 500 index.
Article's Main Image

The collective of leading technology companies, often referred to as the Magnificent Seven, has seen an increase in their dominance within the S&P 500 Index, despite not all members performing to expectations. This group, which includes some of the most influential names in the tech industry, has expanded its share of the index, now representing nearly a third of its value, surpassing several other major sectors combined.

Even with varied performance among its members, this tech ensemble has reached a new peak in its contribution to the benchmark index. This rise is attributed to the remarkable gains of Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), which soared by approximately 81% due to the high demand for its AI computing chips. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and Amazon (AMZN, Financial) have also seen significant increases in their stock values, with jumps of 47% and 24%, respectively. Both Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) and Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial) have surpassed the overall S&P 500's performance, while Apple (AAPL, Financial) experienced a decline of about 9%.

Conversely, Tesla (TSLA, Financial) has seen its shares decrease by around 30% this year, as the electric vehicle manufacturer grapples with slowing demand and investor uncertainty regarding its recovery prospects.

These tech giants' growing influence within the S&P 500 underscores the significant impact the technology sector has on the broader market, even as individual companies within the group experience varying degrees of success.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.