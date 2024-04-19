Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Decoding the Success Behind Costco Wholesale Corp's Market Position and Financial Health

Author's Avatar

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $729.7, Costco Wholesale Corp has witnessed a daily loss of 0.36%, marked against a three-month change of 7.24%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Costco Wholesale Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1778800386895933440.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Costco Wholesale Corp's GF Score of 92 out of 100 signals the highest outperformance potential, with particularly high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, while the GF Value rank is a bit lower.

Understanding Costco Wholesale Corp's Business

Costco Wholesale Corp operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

With a market cap of $323.62 billion and sales of $248.83 billion, Costco Wholesale Corp's operating margin stands at 3.42%, reflecting its efficient cost management and profitability.

1778800409956216832.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

Costco Wholesale Corp's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Costco Wholesale Corp stands impressively at 49.74, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 8.76, Costco Wholesale Corp exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. Additionally, a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.04 solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Costco Wholesale Corp's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Its Operating Margin has increased over the past five years, indicating a trend of growing profitability.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Costco Wholesale Corp's solid financial situation, while its strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Costco Wholesale Corp demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 13.2%, which outperforms better than 76.53% of companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Moreover, Costco Wholesale Corp has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, emphasizing its capability to drive growth.

1778800432618041344.png

Conclusion: Costco Wholesale Corp's Position for Outperformance

Considering Costco Wholesale Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic business model, combined with its strong financial indicators, positions it as a compelling choice for investors seeking stable growth and market leadership.

For investors looking to discover more companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can use the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.