Ask Patrick Brennan Your Investing Questions

The investor will respond in an upcoming interview

1 hours ago
Summary
  • Brennan has previously been a guest on our Value Investing Live series.
GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Patrick Brennan, the founder and portfolio manager of Brennan Asset Management.

As the podcast interview is scheduled to be recorded in the next few weeks, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear his responses to their questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Brennan Asset Management LLC is a registered investment advisory firm based in Napa, California, which utilizes a concentrated value investing strategy. BAM manages separate accounts and is the sub-adviser for the Oceancross Capital Partners Fund.

Brennan has given presentations at multiple value investing conferences, including presentations to The New York Society of Security Analysts, The Nebraska Society of Securities Analysts and presentations on various stocks at the VALUEx Vail Conferences. He coauthored an article on tracking stocks with Lawrence Cunningham for The Financial History Magazine and was featured in a write-up of Liberty Latin America in The Private Investment Brief.

Prior to founding his firm, he managed portfolios and led research efforts at two value investing firms in California: Hutchinson Capital Management and RBO & Co.

Previously, Brennan worked at Mark Boyar & Company, where he led the firm's research team and helped manage $800 million of assets across individual portfolios, institutional accounts and a mutual fund. He also worked for six years in investment banking and equity research with Deutsche Bank, CIBC World Markets and William Blair & Company.

Brennan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in economics and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He received the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2002 and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR). Brennan is originally from Omaha, Nebraska.

Brennan has also been a guest on our Value Investing Live series on two occasions.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, April 19!

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
